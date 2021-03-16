Lawrence Okolie plans to dominate cruiserweight rivals and then bring his KO power to heavyweight division

Lawrence Okolie plans to dominate his cruiserweight rivals, but has warned he will become "more explosive" when he inevitably moves to heavyweight.
The unbeaten 28-year-old battles Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO cruiserweight belt on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, with Okolie hoping to take the first step towards becoming world No 1.
But the big-hitting contender, who is managed by Anthony Joshua, says his future could belong in the heavyweight division.
"For me, it's how comfortably I can make the weight. I don't enjoy it," Okolie told Sky Sports News.
"It's not hard, it's just I enjoy eating, full stop, so I have to be a little bit cautious. I have to go for long runs.
"I think I'll be a lot more explosive as a heavyweight.
"I owe it to myself to win this fight and have some unification matches, so I can say I've cemented my legacy on Saturday by being British, Commonwealth, European and world champion, however, for me it's not enough to have a cabinet full of those belts.
"I want WBO and IBF and WBC and WBA, so we'll see how many I can grab while I can still make the weight, and then we'll move up."
Latvia's Mairis Briedis won the World Boxing Super Series last year to enhance his reputation, while world titles also lie in the hands of two other rivals, and Okolie is willing to fight them all.
"Really, it doesn't matter to me," he said. "Anyone that [promoter] Eddie (Hearn) can guarantee, I'll take.
"If it's Briedis next, I'll take it, Goulamirian, I'll take it. If it was Makubu.
"Any one of them, genuinely, I'll go for."
Watch Lawrence Okolie vs Krzysztof Glowacki on Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports.