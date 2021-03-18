LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast: Lawrence Okolie preview plus Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury debate

We preview Lawrence Okolie's world title fight and debate Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury.
The podcast includes:
- Shane McGuigan is not taking Krzysztof Glowacki lightly and insists he has only lost to the very best
- Shane reveals he is training Okolie specifically with a move to heavyweight in mind
- David Diamante says Marvin Hagler thrived despite the toughest of journeys to the top
- Declan Taylor is concerned that Tyson Fury isn't focused ahead of the AJ mega-fight
