LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast: Lawrence Okolie preview plus Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury debate

Guests from inside the bubble before Lawrence Okolie fights Krzysztof Glowacki on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Thursday 18 March 2021 08:23, UK

We preview Lawrence Okolie's world title fight and debate Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury.

The podcast includes:

  • Shane McGuigan is not taking Krzysztof Glowacki lightly and insists he has only lost to the very best
  • Shane reveals he is training Okolie specifically with a move to heavyweight in mind
  • David Diamante says Marvin Hagler thrived despite the toughest of journeys to the top
  • Declan Taylor is concerned that Tyson Fury isn't focused ahead of the AJ mega-fight

