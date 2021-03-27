Dillian Whyte knocks out Alexander Povetkin in the fourth round of high-stakes heavyweight rematch

Dillian Whyte controlled his second fight with Alexander Povetkin, blending destruction and discipline until an emphatic fourth-round finish; watch the repeats of Povetkin vs Whyte 2, on Sunday at 9am and 4pm

Saturday 27 March 2021 23:46, UK

*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ***.Alexander Povetkin v Dillian Whyte, Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title..27 March 2021.Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing.Dillian Whyte knock out punch ending the contest.
Image: Whyte gained revenge over Povetkin

Dillian Whyte flattened Alexander Povetkin with a huge left hook after an inspired performance to gain redemption in their rematch in Gibraltar on Saturday night.

Whyte had Povetkin on the brink of a knockout throughout their second heavyweight battle and closed the show dramatically, returning the favour after he lost to the Russian last year.

A fight that balanced destruction and discipline from Whyte has propelled him back near the front of the queue of contenders in the division where Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are set to decide the undisputed champion.

*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ***.Alexander Povetkin v Dillian Whyte, Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title..27 March 2021.Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.
Image: Whyte beat Povetkin in four one-sided rounds
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ***.Alexander Povetkin v Dillian Whyte, Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title..27 March 2021.Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.Dillian Whyte knocks down Alexander Povetkin.
Image: Povetkin crashed to the floor after a left hook

Whyte's world title dreams would have been in tatters if he lost again, having seen his status as WBC mandatory challenger after a 1,000-day wait evaporate when he was previously knocked out by Povetkin.

But he delivered a career-best result punctuated by a vicious conclusion after a trademark left hook.

Whyte had Povetkin hurt and tumbling around inside the first minute, an exhilarating start where both heavyweights stood inside the danger-zone and flung punches designed to end the fight immediately.

Povetkin was bloodied and unstable by the time that Whyte clubbed him with another right hand, still inside the opening round.

Povetkin's attempt to respectfully touch gloves before the second round was ignored by Whyte who rammed home a straight right hand that left a mark of swelling.

Whyte vs Povetkin
Image: Whyte had Povetkin in trouble from the opening minute
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ***.Alexander Povetkin v Dillian Whyte, Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title..27 March 2021.Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.
Image: Whyte returned the favour after losing to Povetkin

Just as important to Whyte as his accurate assault was his defensive ability to evade Povetkin's left hook.

"Keep the jab going," Whyte was told by his new co-trainer Harold 'The Shadow' Knight, recruited for his expertise in winning rematches after his role with Lennox Lewis.

Whyte then landed a brutal overhand right in the third round.

Whyte uncorked another hurtful right hand in the fourth which had Povetkin staggering but, having learned from their first fight last year, he was careful with his follow-up.

But Povetkin's resistance was finally broken 30 seconds from the end of the fourth, when Whyte smashed him with a left hook.

The Russian, who had previously only lost to Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko in 39 fights, went down and the referee waved the fight off.

*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ***.Alexander Povetkin v Dillian Whyte, Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title..27 March 2021.Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing.Dillian Whyte consoles his opponent.
Image: Whyte and Povetkin embraced afterwards
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ***.Alexander Povetkin v Dillian Whyte, Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title..27 March 2021.Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing.Dillian Whyte celebrates his win.
Image: Whyte's WBC interim belt means he is a genuine contender again

Whyte immediately found a stool for his rival to sit on, and when the brave Povetkin regained his footing, they embraced.

The WBC interim heavyweight title went home with Whyte, who had entered the ring with a tribute to boxing legend Marvin Hagler.

He mentioned a third fight with Povetkin, who is now 41, afterwards while the world titles will be tied up with Joshua and Fury.

Deontay Wilder was again suggested as his next opponent by promoter Eddie Hearn.

