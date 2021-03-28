Dillian Whyte against Deontay Wilder is a 'colossal fight' that could fill a stadium, says promoter Eddie Hearn

Dillian Whyte against Deontay Wilder is a 'colossal fight' that could fill a stadium if they finally settle their bitter heavyweight rivalry, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The British contender knocked out Alexander Povetkin in the fourth round of their rematch in Gibraltar on Saturday night to spark fresh speculation about a future showdown with Wilder.

Whyte had been frustrated in his pursuit of a fight during Wilder's reign as WBC champion, but Matchroom boss Hearn believes the time could be right for the feuding duo to share the ring.

"We called for the Deontay Wilder fight for a long, long time," Hearn told Sky Sports Box Office.

"He actually DM'd Dillian Whyte and told him, 'I will never ever give you that fight,' and now he got knocked out, he's calling for the fight with Dillian Whyte.

"For me, that's a stadium fight, that's a colossal fight."

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed a two-fight deal, leading to an undisputed world title fight this year, with a date and venue to be decided.

But Whyte has retained his long-term ambition of challenging a champion after avenging his shock defeat to Povetkin last summer.

I still believe I can be a world champion. I carry power. I can beat anyone.

"The first time I shouldn't have lost," Whyte told Sky Sports Box Office. "It's just one of those things, I'm just annoyed at myself. All I had to do was be a bit smarter, that's all.

"I was tempted to just go hell for leather in the first round, but maybe that wasn't the smartest thing to do, because he's an Olympic gold medallist, a former world champion. He's only lost to me, Joshua and Klitschko.

"It shows how good the guy is, and he's very strong still. He threw an overhand right that I caught on my shoulder.

"I still believe I can be a world champion. I carry power. I can beat anyone."

Hearn has suggested that Whyte could now fight in America to strengthen his claim for a world title shot.

"I would like to get him back out quickly in the summer, maybe go over to the States and have a big fight as well," said Hearn.

"The ultimate aim has always been for Dillian Whyte to challenge for the world heavyweight title. Everyone knows in boxing, he is a handful for anyone in the division.

"Tonight was about getting his career back on track, the world title ambitions back on track. Coming back from that knockout, it wasn't easy.

"He showed tonight the determination, he wasn't going to be denied. He manhandled Alexander Povetkin, he battered him from pillar to post.

"We're back where we wanted to be. Now we regroup, we go again, and the aim remains the same for Dillian Whyte to get a shot at the world heavyweight championship."

