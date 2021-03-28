Dillian Whyte produced 'perfect' revenge victory over Alexander Povetkin, says Sky Sports expert Carl Froch

Carl Froch

Boxing Expert &amp; Columnist @Carl_Froch

Sunday 28 March 2021 06:56, UK

Alexander Povetkin v Dillian Whyte, Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title. 27 March 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Dillian Whyte celebrates his win. 2:55
Dillian Whyte should face Deontay Wilder or Andy Ruiz Jr next, says Johnny Nelson

Dillian Whyte produced the 'perfect' revenge victory as Alexander Povetkin was 'falling apart' from the opening round, says Sky Sports expert Carl Froch.

Britain's heavyweight contender knocked out Povetkin in the fourth round on Saturday night in Gibraltar to avenge his shock defeat by the Russian last summer.

After wobbling Povetkin in the first round, Whyte clinically set up his final assault, and Froch was impressed with a ruthless triumph.

*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ***.Alexander Povetkin v Dillian Whyte, Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title..27 March 2021.Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing.Dillian Whyte knock out punch ending the contest.
Image: Povetkin was pounded to the canvas in the fourth round
Alexander Povetkin v Dillian Whyte, Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title. 27 March 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Dillian Whyte ring walk. 1:24
Watch Whyte's explosive entrance

Sky customers: Buy Povetkin vs Whyte 2 repeats
Non-Sky customers: Buy Povetkin vs Whyte 2 repeats

"He took his time after a very positive first round," Froch told Sky Sports Box Office. "He had some really heavy shots landing and Povetkin was looking shaky and wobbled.

"Nothing really landed totally flush, but he [Povetkin] was showing that he wasn't liking the pressure from Dillian Whyte.

"Then when Whyte started to connect and started to catch him, you could see Povetkin falling apart under the pressure of the shots.

"It was a punch-perfect performance from Dillian Whyte."

Fellow Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson revealed how Whyte had messaged him about the aggressive tactics that he wanted to enforce.

9:30
Dillian Whyte says he was determined to gain revenge over Alexander Povetkin and wanted to stop him in the first round

"I think Dillian needed to prove it to himself," Nelson told Sky Sports Box Office.

"For the first 30 seconds of the first round, yes he was apprehensive, he thought, 'I'm not going to make the same mistake,' and he had to drill it into himself.

"But then he thought, 'right, I've got him now, I'm not going to let him off the hook like I did the last time.'

"He was texting me, saying this is what I'm going to do. I'm going to jump on him every time I get the chance to get him.

"The finishing shot was spot on. I'm so happy for him."

Povetkin's promoter suggested afterwards on social media that Whyte could have sent the 41-year-old into retirement, with Froch praising a disciplined display against a dangerous opponent.

"Taking nothing away from Dillian Whyte, Povetkin did show his age there slightly," said Froch. "I'm not sure we'll see him again.

"But forget that, Dillian Whyte performed perfectly and he landed those big shots, and he gave himself distance and time.

"But when he had Povetkin hurt, he gave himself room, he didn't smother his work, and that's why he was able to land clean, finishing shots. It was an excellent performance by Whyte."

