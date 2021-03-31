Dillian Whyte fight in the US interests Otto Wallin – 'we will definitely explore that possibility'

Dillian Whyte's plan to fight in the US has been welcomed by Otto Wallin, who wants to strengthen his own world title hopes.

Whyte dismantled Alexander Povetkin in four one-sided rounds last Saturday to re-emerge as a threat to the champions, but Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are a date and a location away from two undisputed title fights.

Promoter Eddie Hearn suggested Whyte keeps busy by heading stateside in the meantime, and Wallin has now offered to welcome him.

Image: Otto Wallin went the distance with Tyson Fury

Image: Otto Wallin inflicted a nearly-disastrous cut on Tyson Fury

"That could be an interesting encounter," Wallin's promoter Dmitriy Salita told Sky Sports.

"Otto is staying active and moving towards a world heavyweight title. If Dillian Whyte is in the way we will definitely explore that possibility."

Hearn previously said: "I would like to get him back out quickly in the summer, maybe go over to the States and have a big fight as well."

Sweden's Wallin has based his career in the US and most recently outpointed two-time world title challenger Dominic Breazeale.

Wallin's only defeat came against Tyson Fury in 2019 - but he provided a huge scare by opening a terrible cut above Fury's eye.

"Otto has proved his world-class abilities in his fight versus Fury, and in the near future can be ready for Joshua and Whyte," Salita has previously said.

1:06 Highlights of Whyte's demolition of Povetkin

1:31 Dillian Whyte should target Deontay Wilder or Andy Ruiz next, says Johnny Nelson

With the world titles expected to be tied into two fights between Joshua and Fury, Whyte's main attention has turned towards Deontay Wilder.

He was previously the mandatory challenger when Wilder held the WBC title but a fight never materialised.

"We called for the Wilder fight for a long, long time," Hearn said.

Whyte said: "I've taken so many risks in my career. If I lost again [to Povetkin] all the sacrifices I made would have been for nothing.

"It's not good to be in a position like that.

"Every fight I have, if I lose, it's the end. I need to get in a better position."

He vowed to stay active rather than wait for a maiden world title fight: "Why should I wait?

"Eric Molina has had two world titles. Breazeale had two. They are nobodies compared to me. I came up the rankings the right way. I was mandatory but they gave the shot to Breazeale."