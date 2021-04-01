Devin Haney to defend WBC lightweight championship against Jorge Linares on May 29 in Las Vegas

Devin Haney will enter the toughest fight of his career so far against Jorge Linares on May 29 in Las Vegas.

Haney, 22, will defend the WBC lightweight championship in his home city against Linares, a former three-weight world champion.

Haney is part of an exciting quartet of young, unbeaten American lightweights alongside Teofimo Lopez, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia and will be looking to state his claim as the No 1 in this fight.

"I grew up watching Linares and the fact that this fight is happening in Las Vegas is incredible," said Haney.

"Boxing fans around the world are eager to see me step up in competition which is great, and I know Linares is coming to fight.

"I'm ready to give the fans a spectacular performance. The better the competition brings the best out of me.

"Against Linares, I'm going to show the world why I'm the king of the lightweight division."

Linares said: "This is my moment to show the world that I still have a lot more to give at 135 pounds.

"Haney is a talented and quick-handed young man, but when I was his age, I had already become a world champion by snatching the title away from a real world champion like Oscar Larios. And now you can imagine how much more experience I have now at an age where I feel stronger and better than ever.

"Without a doubt it will be a tremendous fight, but I will demonstrate that Haney made a big mistake by accepting a challenge that he is still not ready to overcome."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "This is the breakout fight that shows the world that Devin Haney is the best lightweight on the planet."