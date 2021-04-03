Carl Frampton: Irish boxing great retires after stoppage loss to Jamel Herring

Carl Frampton is to retire from boxing after he was stopped in the sixth round by Jamel Herring of America in Dubai on Saturday night.

Frampton was hoping to win Herring's WBO super-featherweight belt and become the first Irishman to win world titles at three different weights.

But Herring proved too good, knocking Frampton down twice before the latter's camp threw in the towel.

Herring had a height and reach advantage - and put that to good use early on, landing some solid blows in rounds two and three.

But there was some hope for Frampton when he had far more success in the fourth, and a nasty-looking cut began to open up above Herring's right eye.

Image: Herring produced an impressive performance to stop Frampton

However, Frampton found himself on the canvas in the fifth as he walked onto a powerful straight left from the American.

Frampton appeared undaunted but it was a different story when he was floored by an upper cut in round six.

Herring went on the attack against a reeling opponent and was able to celebrate an impressive performance when Frampton's corner threw in the towel, ending the Irish fighter's hugely successful career.

Frampton, 34, had said beforehand that he was planning to retire if defeated and confirmed the decision after the fight.

"I'm going to dedicate my life to my family now," he said.

"Boxing has been good to me. It's also been bad to me but the last few years have been the best years of my career.

Wanted him out a long time ago. Thanks everyone ❤ we love you all — Christine Frampton 🌸 (@XtineDorrian) April 3, 2021

"I just want to go home to my beautiful wife and kids and dedicate my life to them. That's it.

"I just got beat by the better man. I really struggled to get inside him.

"He is sharp-shooting, from a distance, and had a perfect game plan. Zero excuses."