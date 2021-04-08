LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast: Conor Benn fight week special

Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas is on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Thursday 8 April 2021 08:51, UK

Conor Benn joins the Toe 2 Toe podcast to preview his fight with Samuel Vargas which is on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

The podcast includes:

Also See:

  • Conor Benn says he's like "a dog on a leash" ahead of Saturday's fight
  • Conor was also hugely disappointed at the online criticism for Campbell Hatton's debut
  • Shannon Courtenay slams Ebanie Bridges for taking the focus away from the boxing ring
  • Tony Sims recalls some intimidating sparring sessions with Nigel Benn

