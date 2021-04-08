LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast: Conor Benn fight week special

Conor Benn joins the Toe 2 Toe podcast to preview his fight with Samuel Vargas which is on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
Listen or subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Spreaker
The podcast includes:
- Conor Benn says he's like "a dog on a leash" ahead of Saturday's fight
- Conor was also hugely disappointed at the online criticism for Campbell Hatton's debut
- Shannon Courtenay slams Ebanie Bridges for taking the focus away from the boxing ring
- Tony Sims recalls some intimidating sparring sessions with Nigel Benn
