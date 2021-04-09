Conor Benn taunts Samuel Vargas in Spanish during final face off ahead of welterweight collision

Conor Benn aimed a fiery challenge in Spanish towards his opponent Samuel Vargas during a fierce stare down at Friday's weigh-in.

Undefeated Benn meets Vargas, the most experienced opponent of his career so far, on Saturday night live on Sky Sports.

An intense face-off saw Benn aim some unexpected verbals towards Vargas in his rival's native language.

Image: Benn and Vargas argued in Spanish

The pleasantries and respect of the past few days was shelved after both welterweights weighed in just inside the 10st 7lbs (147lbs) limit.

Vargas began sizing Benn up, looking him up and down, while the unbeaten Brit stared ahead with his eyes fixed on his rival.

Benn then gestured and spoke to Colombia-born Vargas in Spanish.

Benn is aiming to propel himself closer to world title level by winning his 18th consecutive fight against a veteran foe who has shared a ring with Errol Spence, Danny Garcia, Vergil Ortiz and Amir Khan.

Vargas' previous visit to the UK saw him knock Khan down before losing on points but Benn has vowed to do a better job.

Image: Benn is unbeaten in 17

"When you beat a fighter, you gain their experience," Benn had said. "This is a stepping stone in my career."

Vargas told Sky Sport: "I don't see how he can knock me out, that's not happening, it's not a thought.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "Vargas has operated at the real elite level. He put Khan on his backside, he can punch.

"This is by far the toughest test of Benn's career so far.

"Vargas will be throwing until the very end.

"We love Conor because he's exciting but he's vulnerable. If you are vulnerable against a fighter like Vargas you could come unstuck.

"This is the fight that will tell us if Conor can go from being a good name to a world title contender.

"Now we are getting to the real litmus tests."

Watch Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas on Saturday night, from 7pm on Sky Sports.