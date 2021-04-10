Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas undercard: Watch live stream of John Hedges against Stanko Jermelic

Conor Benn's welterweight clash against Samuel Vargas is edging closer - and you can firstly watch a live stream of an undercard fight!

Benn faces Vargas at the Copper Box Arena tonight, live on Sky Sports, but before coverage begins you can watch a stream of John Hedges against Stanko Jermelic.

Hedges vs Jermelic will be streamed on the Sky Sports website and app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

Image: John Hedges (left) targets his second professional victory

After a difficult debut fight, Hedges will be aiming to produce an impressive victory over his Croatian opponent.

In the main event, Benn is relishing his explosive encounter with Vargas after a fiery face-off at the weigh-in.

"I told him in Spanish that it doesn't faze me. Not at all," Benn told Sky Sports.

"The switch has already been flicked. It flickers. I have a moment of rage then I'm back to normal. That shows I'm ready. I'm champing at the bit."

Watch Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas tonight, from 7pm on Sky Sports.