Nick Campbell swiftly stops Petr Frohlich as Scottish heavyweight make explosive start to pro career

while John Hedges sealed a points victory over Stanko Jermelic at The Copper Box Arena

Saturday 10 April 2021 19:43, UK

Nick Campbell
Image: Nick Campbell marked his professional debut with a stoppage win

Nick Campbell ruthlessly stopped Petr Frohlich inside two rounds as the Scottish heavyweight made an impressive start to his professional career.

The former rugby union player has switched his attention to boxing and he displayed his strength and power while blasting aside Frohlich at The Copper Box Arena.

Starting aggressively, Campbell forced his Czech opponent into reverse with a crisp right hand, then unloaded a succession of thudding body shots in the opening round.

Nick Campbell
Image: The Scottish heavyweight quickly finished the fight in the second round

Frohlich crumpled to the canvas after clubbing shots at the start of the second and referee Robert Williams mercifully waved it off following another flurry of punches from Campbell.

In the opening fight, John Hedges sealed a composed points victory over Stanko Jermelic.

John Hedges
Image: John Hedges earned his second professional victory on the undercard

The 18-year-old light-heavyweight controlled the Croatian from range to earn a 40-36 verdict after four rounds.

