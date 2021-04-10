Savannah Marshall retains WBO title with third-round knockout win over Maria Lindberg

Savannah Marshall retained her WBO middleweight title with a third-round knockout victory over Maria Lindberg on the undercard for Conor Benn's welterweight clash with Samuel Vargas at the Copper Box Arena

Saturday 10 April 2021 22:51, UK

Savannah Marshall
Savannah Marshall KOs Maria Lindberg

Savannah Marshall inflicted a clinical knockout on Maria Lindberg to retain her WBO middleweight title and then issued a challenge to Claressa Shields.

The defending champion was far too powerful for her Swedish challenger, who stepped in as a late replacement for Femke Hermans, and Marshall completed a swift stoppage in the third round at the Copper Box Arena.

After beating Shields in the amateur ranks, Marshall wants to reignite their rivalry but questioned whether the American multi-weight world champion wants the fight.

Savannah Marshall
Image: Marshall floored her Swedish challenger twice in a knockout win

"I punch too hard for Claressa Shields," Marshall told Sky Sports. "She doesn't want to know. She's not interested.

"If she gets some guts, a big showdown with Shields at the end of the year."

Stabbing out a swift jab, Marshall sized up Lindberg in the opening round, but the Brit showed off her firepower in the second.

A powerful right hand dumped Lindberg heavily to the canvas, with the bell preventing Marshall from finishing the fight.

It was a brief reprieve as Marshall's stinging right toppled Lindberg again and she wisely stayed down for the count in the third.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said about Marshall vs Shields: "We are making good progress. They know how dangerous the fight is.

"I back Savannah. I think Shields is great but there is no way she goes 10 rounds with Savannah.

"Savannah beat Shields in the amateurs and will beat her in the professionals.

"Shields can't stand up to Savannah's power. Savannah is the hardest puncher in women's boxing."

