Anthony Joshua will beat Tyson Fury because he is 'physically superior', says David Haye

Anthony Joshua will defeat Tyson Fury because he is more "athletically gifted", says David Haye.

IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua and WBC title-holder Fury have now "approved a site offer" for their undisputed heavyweight title fight to crown the division's No 1.

Former heavyweight champion Haye told Sky Sports: "Joshua will win the fight.

Image: David Haye and Fury twice had scheduled fights fall through

BREAKING: Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have "approved" the site offer for their undisputed world heavyweight title fight this summer, says promoter @EddieHearn. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 15, 2021

"His loss against Andy Ruiz Jr taught him a valuable lesson about complacency and believing your own hype.

"I think Fury is flying so high after his victory in Las Vegas [over Deontay Wilder] and believes he is unbeatable. For good reason - if I were him, I'd think so too.

"Joshua has tasted defeat and will have a different mindset.

"He is so athletically gifted, an Olympic gold medallist who has had so many world title fights, he is newer to the game and is still learning.

"I think that Fury believes he is the finished article. Whereas Joshua doesn't - he is learning. Fury has been celebrating for a long time.

"This isn't a bodybuilding competition but I like the mindset and discipline of Joshua.

"In the long term of a physical game like boxing, the dedication and nutrition of Joshua [will come out on top].

"He is an underdog but I like the underdog.

1:16 John Fury says Joshua would only have a 'puncher's chance'

"Joshua is physically superior. If they did any sport outside of boxing, Joshua would win. A boxing match is skill-based and people believe Fury's skills supersede Joshua's.

"But the skilled boxer doesn't always win. The boxer with speed, endurance, will to win, strategy, who has trained correctly? There a million elements that go into winning a boxing match but people ignore everything except skills."