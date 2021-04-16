Daniel Dubois battles Bogdan Dinu for WBA interim belt in first fight since defeat by Joe Joyce

Daniel Dubois will battle Bogdan Dinu for the WBA 'interim' heavyweight title in his first fight since suffering a fractured eye socket in a stoppage loss to Joe Joyce.

The 23-year-old's unbeaten record was ended by Joyce last November as he was counted out in the 10th round after suffering a career-threatening injury.

But Dubois has since made a full recovery, teaming up with new trainer Mark Tibbs, and can propel himself back up the rankings with a victory over Dinu on June 5.

Image: Joe Joyce ended the unbeaten record of Dubois in November

The Romanian holds a record of 20 victories, with two defeats, which came against Jarrell Miller and Kubrat Pulev.

Dinu, a former sparring partner for Anthony Joshua, has since racked up two stoppage victories.

Dubois had claimed the British and Commonwealth titles with 14 knockouts in 15 victories before suffering his first professional loss to Joyce.