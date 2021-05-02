Derek Chisora rules out retirement and calls for rematch after split decision loss to Joseph Parker

Derek Chisora ruled out retirement and called for an immediate rematch after his split decision points loss to Joseph Parker in Manchester.

The British heavyweight endured another heartbreaking defeat, despite flooring Parker in the first round, as two judges scored it 115-113 and 116-111 to the New Zealander, while Chisora received a solitary score of 115-113.

Chisora had been on the receiving end of a decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk in October, a verdict he also disputed, but the 37-year-old remains determined to continue his career.

Image: The New Zealander was floored after just seven seconds

Image: Parker admitted it was hard to withstand Chisora's early aggression

"I was putting in more power punches, inside work, but I can't get upset anymore," Chisora told Sky Sports Box Office.

"But you know what, I won't let them slow me down. No way. I will not let them slow me down. I will go again.

"They want to see me retire, but I'm not retiring yet, forget that."

Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker repeats

Non-Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker repeats

Chisora struggled to contain his frustration, insisting that Parker should grant him a second fight

"This is horrible," said Chisora. "I train hard every day, I give everything in the gym, and when I put it all in there, these are the results I get.

"But Joe said he wants to give me a rematch. If he wants to give me a rematch, I'll take the rematch easy, but this is unbelievable. I won the fight, even his coach Andy Lee said I won the fight."

Lee responded: "After the fight, Joseph Parker came back and said, 'I'm not sure I'm going to get this.'

"We will give you a rematch. We'll have to do a rematch straight away."

1:41 Parker says he is willing to have an immediate rematch with Chisora

Parker also welcomed a return bout by saying: "We could do it next fight."

The former WBO champion admitted that he had to overcome a ferocious early assault from Chisora to keep alive his hopes of receiving another world title shot.

"Derek is a very tough opponent," said Parker. "He came forward, put pressure on me from the beginning. Threw big bombs and landed a lot.

Image: Parker is targeting another world title fight after teaming up with new trainer Andy Lee

"The boxing skills won me some rounds towards the end. It was a very close fight. I thought it could go either way, and I'm very thankful and blessed to get the win today.

"He brought the smoke. If you want to feel it, jump in the ring with him.

"It's very achievable [another world title fight]. I just have to get back to training. There's a lot of things I have to work on."

Watch Chisora v Parker and Taylor v Jonas on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the repeat via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.