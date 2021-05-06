Dillian Whyte vows to demolish Chris Arreola to set scene for grudge fight against Andy Ruiz Jr in America

Dillian Whyte has revealed that Chris Arreola is a potential opponent for a US fight to set the scene for a huge heavyweight showdown against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Britain's WBC interim champion is set to return to the States this summer, with Whyte eager to secure massive fights against America-based rivals such as Ruiz Jr and Deontay Wilder.

Ruiz Jr was floored by Arreola during a hard-fought points win at the weekend, and Whyte wants to prove that he can defeat the same opponent in more explosive style.

Image: Andy Ruiz Jr had to climb off the canvas to defeat Chris Arreola

Image: Ruiz Jr was floored in the second round of his points victory

"I think also Chris Arreola might be somebody to look at, because he just acquitted himself well against Adam Kownacki and Andy Ruiz," Whyte told Sky Sports' Toe 2 Toe podcast.

"It would be good if I could blow him away in four or five rounds as well, because my name has been matched with Andy Ruiz and those kind of guys.

"I thought he [Arreola] won the fight with Andy Ruiz, to be honest. I thought he won it by a split decision. He's another for us to look at as well.

"He's well known, a tough guy. Three-time world title challenger. Very good Mexican fighter as well.

"Arreola fights like a real Mexican unlike that fat, fake Mexican. Like I said before, Candy Ruiz is all stomach and no heart. He had 30 pounds of fat sucked out of him and he still looks like a messy blob."

Ruiz Jr had been absent from the ring since his brief reign as a unified world champion was ended by Anthony Joshua in an immediate rematch in December 2019.

Whyte, who ruthlessly knocked out Alexander Povetkin in his return bout last month, believes Ruiz Jr has already spurned the greatest opportunity of his 36-fight career.

1:06 Watch Whyte's KO win over Alexander Povetkin

Image: The Californian ended a 17-month absence from the ring

He said: "You've beat the unified heavyweight champion of the world, you have basically all the marbles, apart from the WBC, and if you couldn't motivate yourself enough to get in shape and come into that fight?

"Had he beaten Joshua, he would have been the best heavyweight around. The guy would have changed his family history forever.

"If you can't motivate yourself for that fight, then you're a wasteman. You are a wasteman, and that's my opinion of him."

Ruiz Jr recently named himself and Arreola in his list of the world's top five heavyweights, leaving out Whyte, who has vowed to undermine the Californian's opinion.

A tough guy, obviously he's got a great chin.

"He's a joker. If I fight Chris Arreola, I'll knock him out," said Whyte.

"It's not disrespect to Chris Arreola, he's a good fighter. A tough guy, obviously he's got a great chin.

"If you're at the level that we are, according to him, top-five heavyweight in the world? He didn't even put me in the top five heavyweights in the world. He put me in the top 15 or something, when he did his top-five ranking.

"The fact is I'm No 3 in the Ring magazine rankings and have beaten three of the current top 10, including guys who've beaten Ruiz.

"He should be knocking Chris Arreola out. If I fight Chris Arreola, I'll stop him.

"Five rounds, Chris Arreola will get stopped."