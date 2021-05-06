LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast: Dillian Whyte and Filip Hrgovic are the guests

Dillian Whyte and Filip Hrgovic join the podcast for a heavyweight special!
The podcast includes:
- Whyte says he's the perfect comeback fight for Wilder and slams Ruiz Jr
- Hrgovic favours AJ to beat Fury and believes he's a more rounded fighter
- Filip dismisses Alen Babic as "a clown" and calls him "slow and stupid"
- Gary Logan feels Eubank Jr is adopting the wrong style under Roy Jones
- Whyte vs Arreola - the route to Ruiz Jr?