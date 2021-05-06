LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast: Dillian Whyte and Filip Hrgovic are the guests

Thursday 6 May 2021 08:29, UK

Dillian Whyte and Filip Hrgovic join the podcast for a heavyweight special!

The podcast includes:

  • Whyte says he's the perfect comeback fight for Wilder and slams Ruiz Jr
  • Hrgovic favours AJ to beat Fury and believes he's a more rounded fighter
  • Filip dismisses Alen Babic as "a clown" and calls him "slow and stupid"
  • Gary Logan feels Eubank Jr is adopting the wrong style under Roy Jones

