Terri Harper forced to pull out of world title unification clash with Hyun Mi Choi after suffering hand injury

Terri Harper has been forced to pull out of her world title unification clash with Hyun Mi Choi after suffering a hand injury in her final sparring session.

Harper was due to defend her WBC super-featherweight title against WBA champion Choi in Manchester next Saturday, live on Sky Sports, but the Doncaster boxer endured a heartbreaking setback in the final stages of her training camp.

The unbeaten 24-year-old has injured her right hand again, only months after shattering the fist while defending her title with a stoppage of Katharina Thanderz in November.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the news on Twitter: "Devastated to hear from [trainer and manager] Stefy Bull that Terri Harper damaged her hand in her final spar.

"She will undergo an operation next week and will return later this Year. Keep your head up Terri - back stronger!"

Harper admitted she was "devastated" in a statement on social media, but hopes the Choi fight can be rescheduled.

She wrote: "Absolutely devastated to announce that in my last spar of camp I have damaged my hand again. Heartbroken is not the word.

Hopefully this unification can happen before the end of the year, it's still my dream to unify and be on the road to undisputed.

"Myself and my team have worked so hard in the last five months to ensure I had the best recovery and had a full training camp with no problems with my hand.

"I'm only 24-years-old with many big nights ahead. This is just a small setback and I will be back stronger than ever.

Image: Joshua Buatsi returns against Daniel Blenda Dos Santos in Manchester

Joshua Buatsi still makes his return on the same bill, battling fellow unbeaten contender Daniel Blenda Dos Santos.

There is a triple-header of European title fights with Gamal Yafai, Tommy McCarthy and Lerrone Richards all in action.

Dalton Smith also takes on Lee Appleyard for the vacant English super-lightweight title after their February clash fell through at short notice.