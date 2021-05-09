Frank Sanchez receives bizarre victory after fiery confrontation with Tyson Fury in Texas

Frank Sanchez received a bizarre technical decision win over Nagy Aguilera after a fiery confrontation with Britain's world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The undefeated Cuban had confronted the WBC king at the Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders weigh-in, exchanging heated words with Fury, but Sanchez was denied the opportunity to send out a warning with a knockout win.

Sanchez's 18th fight ended prematurely when he hit Aguilera behind the head in the sixth round, sending his opponent crumpling to the canvas.

Image: The Cuban had to settle for victory on the scorecards

Image: Tyson Fury was in Texas to support Billy Joe Saunders

Despite receiving time to recover, Aguilera refused to continue and the fight went to the scorecards after the accidental foul, with Sanchez emerging victorious with three tallies of 60-54.

Sanchez, who is guided by Canelo's trainer Eddy Reynoso, cemented his No 6 position in the WBO rankings.

On the same bill, Souleymane Cissokho had to overcome a ninth-round knockdown before sealing a split decision win over Kieron Conway.

Image: Kieron Conway was defeated despite flooring Souleymane Cissokho

The Frenchman took a knee after an uppercut from the Northampton fighter, but gained victory with scores of 96-93 and 95-94, while the third judge scored it 97-92 to Conway.