Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez challenged by Billy Joe Saunders' rival Chris Eubank Jr

Chris Eubank Jr aimed a dig at his old rival Billy Joe Saunders in the minutes after his defeat to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Canelo has now beaten seven British opponents - Eubank Jr has insisted that he could succeed where Saunders fell short in his eighth-round stoppage loss on Saturday night.

"Canelo, if you want a Brit to give you a real fight, I'm ready and waiting," Eubank Jr posted on social media while mocking Saunders' downfall.

🤣😂🤣💵💸💵



Canelo if you want a Brit to give you a real fight... I’m ready & waiting 👊🏽😎 — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) May 9, 2021

Image: Canelo damaged Saunders' eye

Eubank Jr lost his unbeaten record via split decision to Saunders in 2014 and their bitter feud is far from over.

Eubank Jr had previously shown off a £10,000 bet that Saunders would lose to Canelo via stoppage.

The world super-middleweight unification title fight was called off after eight rounds when Saunders, due to a damaged eye, was unable to come out for the ninth.

It was the first loss of Saunders' 31-fight career.

The bet has been placed! Billy Schmoe Saunders to get cleaned out by Canelo Alvarez this Saturday. Oh... & the 10k I stand to win will all go to charity 💸💸 pic.twitter.com/QjEYKbB6Mz — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) May 4, 2021

4:12 Chris Eubank Jr and his team have called for a big-name fight following a punishing points victory over Marcus Morrison

Eubank Jr's promoter Kalle Sauerland previously said about a fight with Saunders: "There's a big history there between the pair of them. It's a stadium filler. It's a massive fight, win or lose for Billy Joe at the weekend.

"That's a huge fight out there and I'm sure it's one that will happen. It's a question of course when?

"Of course Canelo as well. If you look to Canelo and Triple G [Gennadiy Golovkin], we'd probably want to go down the Triple G route first, because we do see ourselves at 160[lbs] middleweight at the moment.

When someone says Saunders has a chance against Canelo........ 😂 pic.twitter.com/yxJKREBnnu — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) May 6, 2021

Image: Canelo is aiming to become undisputed

"For us, it's not only interesting watching what happens, but to see if opportunities arise out of that."

Eubank Jr returned to the ring by outpointing Marcus Morrison last weekend.

Canelo is hoping to face IBF champion Caleb Plant next to decide the super-middleweight division's undisputed champion.