Billy Joe Saunders suffered broken eye socket during world title defeat by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says promoter Eddie Hearn

Billy Joe Saunders sustained a 'busted eye socket' during his stoppage loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in their world title unification fight, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The British fighter was taken away by ambulance after the super-middleweight showdown was waved off before the ninth round as Canelo unified the WBC, WBA and WBO belts at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington.

Matchroom boss Hearn confirmed that Saunders was prevented from continuing by his corner after suffering a serious injury.

Image: Canelo had launched a ferocious assault in the eighth round

"He couldn't see," Hearn told DAZN. "I spoke to [trainer] Mark Tibbs. He couldn't see and he wouldn't let him go out.

"I thought Billy boxed beautifully. Canelo is so strong, he took his time. Billy is so tricky, but he busted his eye socket. Canelo coming on strong in the back end of the fight. Too good.

"It was a great performance by Billy Joe Saunders, he came to win."

Canelo declared his intention to become Mexico's first undisputed world champion at 168lbs and Hearn plans to deliver a fight against IBF champion Caleb Plant.

Image: The Mexican star has unified the WBC, WBA and WBO titles

"Ultimately, Canelo Alvarez will fight absolutely anybody," said Hearn.

"You know who he wants to fight. He's told me who he wants to fight, Caleb Plant. It's over to Caleb Plant.

"I'll speak to their team. Wherever that has to take place, that's the fight that must happen for boxing.

"The undisputed championship of 168lbs and it's the must make fight next.

"What's Caleb Plant going to do?"

Image: Tyson Fury attended the Canelo vs Saunders fight in Texas

Hearn also hinted that he is close to announcing Anthony Joshua's undisputed world heavyweight title fight against Tyson Fury.

He said: "Him [Canelo] and AJ are the two biggest stars in the sport and we've got a good bit of news coming for you next week as well."