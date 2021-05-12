Jamie McDonnell announces end of his boxing career after becoming a two-time world champion

Jamie McDonnell has confirmed he will not return to boxing, announcing his retirement after becoming a two-time world champion.

The 35-year-old Doncaster boxer claimed the IBF and WBA bantamweight belts before his four-year world title reign was ended by a knockout loss to Naoya Inoue in 2018.

McDonnell had been absent from the ring for nearly two years and declared his intention to leave the sport in a statement on Instagram.

"Well today's the day that I am officially retiring from the sport of boxing.

"At the age of 35 I feel that it's too late to make comeback.

"I have achieved more than I ever thought I would. English champion, British champion, Commonwealth champion, European champion, IBF world champion and WBA world champion.

"I won my first world title in my hometown of Doncaster and have defended every belt across the world. I fought the best to be the best.

"I fell short against one of the best fighters on the planet and I think if I come back now at this age it would put my life's hard work to shame."

McDonnell defeated Ian Napa on points to claim the British and Commonwealth titles in 2010, then produced another upset win over Jerome Arnould in France to secure the European belt in the same year.

He became a world champion three years later, sealing a points victory over Julio Ceja to secure the IBF title, and then stopped Tabtimdaeng Na Rachawat at Wembley to win the WBA belt in 2014.

McDonnell's finest world title victories came in back-to-back fights against Tomoki Kameda and he floored the Japanese fighter in the rematch to earn a repeat points win.