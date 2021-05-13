Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury will fight in Saudi Arabia on August 14 in a stadium that 'will shock the world', says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have finalised the date for their undisputed heavyweight championship clash and will meet in a specially-created stadium, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua and Fury's fight will be on August 14 in Saudi Arabia and was described by Hearn as "a done deal" although it is yet to be officially confirmed by both sides.

But Joshua's promoter insists the focus is now on building a brand new venue to stage this historic fight.

Image: Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are set to fight on August 14

"They want to build a new stadium," Hearn told Sky Sports about the hosts in Saudi Arabia. "They have indoors options.

"In August at 11pm it will be about 23 degrees.

"They want to create something very, very special. Last time they built a stadium for the Andy Ruiz Jr fight in just seven weeks and it held 18,000.

"This will be a similar set-up.

"They have the opportunity to hold it indoors but they want to create something that will shock the world. They want to build a stadium just for this fight."

The conclusion of the Olympics on August 7 means Joshua's trainer Rob McCracken, who also coaches Team GB's boxing team, will avoid a conflict of interests.

The religious celebration of Eid in Saudi Arabia is the only reason that Fury's team have not yet received full financial documents from the hosts, says Hearn.

Joshua's IBF, WBA and WBO belts and Fury's WBC title will all be at stake to decide the division's No 1.

Joshua aimed a pointed remark via social media towards Fury this week urging the fight to be finalised.

“Spartan.”



I’m tired.

My fans are tired.

Your fans are tired.



We’re all tired of the talk.



Less talk. More action!@Tyson_Fury. — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) May 10, 2021

Fury replied: "Are you ready for a war? Working hard to give the fans a big KO!"

Hearn has now insisted: "You will get a different AJ in this build-up.

"He's excited because he's never really, apart from the Dillian Whyte fight, been in a trash-talk environment.

"He will enjoy it.

"AJ has got the bit between his teeth, goading him a bit.

"I'm sure these two DM each other, goading each other. I get DMs from Fury - sometimes pleasant, sometimes unpleasant!

1:32 Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua will enjoy the 'trash talk environment'

"When the announcement comes and the press conferences start, the pleasantries will go away and it will become personal.

"It doesn't matter who respects who. Both sides are desperate to win because this is everything.

"There are no fun and games. It's 'them and us'.

"AJ will go to war with Fury. He has plans to absolutely demolish him. That's what I believe he will do.

"In the meantime we will go through the build-up, which will be a lot of fun, before the biggest event of 2021."

