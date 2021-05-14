Floyd Mayweather's spectacular showdown with Logan Paul will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office

Floyd Mayweather's spectacular showdown with social media sensation Logan Paul will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 6.

The five-weight world champion collides with Paul in an epic exhibition bout that features a stellar undercard, including a world title rematch between Jean Pascal and Badou Jack, while former unified world champion Jarrett Hurd also returns against Luis Arias.

Image: Mayweather will share the ring with Paul at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

Mayweather, who dominated the sport for decades while compiling a perfect 50-0 record, will showcase his sublime skills against Paul, a YouTube star with over 20 million subscribers. Paul stands six inches taller than Mayweather, with an 18-year age advantage, but he will be sharing the ring with a Hall of Fame fighter who was recognised as the sport's pound-for-pound No 1.

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development for Sky Sports, said: "We're hugely excited to be showing Floyd Mayweather's blockbuster exhibition bout with Logan Paul on Sky Sports Box Office.

Image: Five-weight world champion Mayweather is making a spectacular return to the sport

"We've covered many of Mayweather's sensational victories over the years, including that fascinating clash with Conor McGregor, and we cannot wait to welcome back a boxing legend who always guarantees showmanship and razor-sharp skills.

"Of course, we know Logan Paul well too, having showcased his hugely entertaining YouTube grudge fight with KSI, and he'll be determined to emerge with his reputation intact from a daunting challenge against the majestic Floyd Mayweather."