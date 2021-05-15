Saturday night live on Sky Sports - Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos, Lerrone Richards vs Giovanni De Carolis, Gamal Yafai vs Jason Cunningham, Tommy McCarthy vs Alexandru Jur, Dalton Smith vs Lee Appleyard

Joshua Buatsi on taking a knee: Fighter questions if society has seen any changes over racism

Joshua Buatsi took a knee prior to his most recent fight

Joshua Buatsi has questioned whether "any dramatic changes" have been made in the battle for racial equality after taking a knee before his last fight.

Buatsi will fight Daniel Blenda Dos Santos on Saturday night - live on Sky Sports - aiming to extend his unbeaten record and edge closer to a world title shot.

He powerfully took a knee during the ring walk for his most recent bout in October to show his support for Black Lives Matter and the wider anti-racism movement, which came under the spotlight after the killing of George Floyd last year.

👏 "WE ARE ONE AS PEOPLE" 👏@boxingbuatsi reflects on taking a knee in his last fight and discusses how he feels now about the fight against racism in society #BuatsiDosSantos pic.twitter.com/IsYts44UyX — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 14, 2021

In the United States, policeman Derek Chauvin has since been convicted of the second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd.

But this week Buatsi told Sky Sports: "Ultimately, has there been any dramatic changes? Personally I don't think so.

"We draw to the other news in the world. There are a lot of things happening.

"The only message that I would like to get across, 'We are one as people, whatever colour you are'.

"A human being is a human being.

"I don't think I'm better than anyone, or above anyone, because I've got a medal or because I'm headlining.

"Everybody on this card is important. A-sides and B-sides, yes they exist. But each fighter is important, each fighter's life is important.

Image: The 28-year-old light-heavyweight is one of the most exciting talents in British boxing

"The stance I had from then to now? Has it changed? Have there been any real changes, that's the question we have to ask ourselves.

"If there hasn't been, then we know nothing has changed."

Crystal Palace footballer Wilfried Zaha has opted not to take a knee - urging players to "stand tall" in the fight against racism - but Daily Mirror assistant editor Darren Lewis explained to Sky Sports News why he felt those comments were misunderstood.

Buatsi has acknowledged Zaha's stance, telling Sky Sports: "A bit like some of the footballers, they were saying: 'There's no point even doing it now, because no change is happening'.

"I believe every life is important. Black, white or whatever you are. Life is precious, so everyone's life is important and should be valued."

