Joshua Buatsi warns Daniel Blenda Dos Santos he is ready for a brutal battle in WBA international title fight

Joshua Buatsi has warned he will "bite back" if Daniel Blenda Dos Santos tries to drag him into a brutal battle in their WBA international title fight in Manchester.

The talented 28-year-old faces Dos Santos on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, in a battle of two unbeaten contenders on a packed bill at the AO Arena.

Buatsi has displayed his ruthless instinct in 13 victories, featuring 11 explosive stoppages, and he is ready to unload his power punches if the Frenchman seeks an early firefight.

Image: Buatsi is ready for an explosive encounter with his unbeaten rival

🌍"BUATSI ON VERGE OF WORLD TITLE"👑@EddieHearn says @boxingbuatsi could face the likes of Dmitry Bivol soon... and it's all at stake in Manchester😬



📺Buatsi v Dos Santos 6pm Saturday pic.twitter.com/b1blROWQG7 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 13, 2021

"Twenty-four hours to go and it's show time," Buatsi told Sky Sports.

"There's not been too much footage of him, but he's going to come to win.

"He might box, he might fight, he might change stance, but he's going to come to win, so that's enough for me. That's all I need to know.

"I try to be as controlled as possible, but if I'm under pressure, or if someone is putting it on me, you have to bite them back.

"I'll go in there to box, but, worst case, if I see an opening I always take it."

Image: Lerrone Richards vs Giovanni De Carolis

Image: Tommy McCarthy vs Alexandru Jur

Image: Gamal Yafai vs Jason Cunningham

There is a triple-header of European title fights as Lerrone Richards faces Giovanni De Carolis for the vacant super-middleweight belt, Tommy McCarthy takes on Alexandru Jur at cruiserweight, and Gamal Yafai defends his super-bantamweight strap against Jason Cunningham.

Dalton Smith, one of Britain's hottest prospects, has a super-lightweight showdown with Lee Appleyard for the vacant English title.

Image: Solomon Dacres makes his pro debut

Heavyweight Solomon Dacres and super-welterweight Ellis Hopkins also make their debuts in the professional ranks.

