Joshua Buatsi warns Daniel Blenda Dos Santos he is ready for a brutal battle in WBA international title fight

Saturday night live on Sky Sports - Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos, Lerrone Richards vs Giovanni De Carolis, Gamal Yafai vs Jason Cunningham, Tommy McCarthy vs Alexandru Jur, Dalton Smith vs Lee Appleyard

By Richard Damerell

Friday 14 May 2021 15:04, UK

Joshua Buatsi
Image: Joshua Buatsi faces Daniel Blenda Dos Santos on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Joshua Buatsi has warned he will "bite back" if Daniel Blenda Dos Santos tries to drag him into a brutal battle in their WBA international title fight in Manchester.

The talented 28-year-old faces Dos Santos on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, in a battle of two unbeaten contenders on a packed bill at the AO Arena.

Buatsi has displayed his ruthless instinct in 13 victories, featuring 11 explosive stoppages, and he is ready to unload his power punches if the Frenchman seeks an early firefight.

Joshua Buatsi
Image: Buatsi is ready for an explosive encounter with his unbeaten rival

"Twenty-four hours to go and it's show time," Buatsi told Sky Sports.

"There's not been too much footage of him, but he's going to come to win.

"He might box, he might fight, he might change stance, but he's going to come to win, so that's enough for me. That's all I need to know.

"I try to be as controlled as possible, but if I'm under pressure, or if someone is putting it on me, you have to bite them back.

"I'll go in there to box, but, worst case, if I see an opening I always take it."

Lerrone Richards
Image: Lerrone Richards vs Giovanni De Carolis
Tommy McCarthy
Image: Tommy McCarthy vs Alexandru Jur
Gamal Yafai
Image: Gamal Yafai vs Jason Cunningham

There is a triple-header of European title fights as Lerrone Richards faces Giovanni De Carolis for the vacant super-middleweight belt, Tommy McCarthy takes on Alexandru Jur at cruiserweight, and Gamal Yafai defends his super-bantamweight strap against Jason Cunningham.

Dalton Smith, one of Britain's hottest prospects, has a super-lightweight showdown with Lee Appleyard for the vacant English title.

Soloman Dacres
Image: Solomon Dacres makes his pro debut

Heavyweight Solomon Dacres and super-welterweight Ellis Hopkins also make their debuts in the professional ranks.

Watch Buatsi vs Dos Santos and a packed bill from 6pm on Sky Sports.

