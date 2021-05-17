Deontay Wilder's team stay silent amid reports the American's arbitration ruling could prevent Joshua vs Fury fight

Deontay Wilder's team have remained silent amid reports that Tyson Fury has been ordered by a court to face the American before an undisputed world title fight against Anthony Joshua.

Fury had announced on Sunday that his massive summer heavyweight showdown with Joshua would take place in Saudi Arabia on August 14.

But the WBC champion has been locked in an arbitration with Wilder after failing to agree a third bout and according to media reports, judge Daniel Weinstein has ruled that Fury must fight the Alabama man again by September this year.

Image: Deontay Wilder has been locked in a lengthy arbitration with Fury

Wilder's team and Bob Arum, Fury's US promoter, declined to comment.

Fury stopped Wilder last February to claim the WBC title, but a contracted third fight failed to materialise after it was delayed until the end of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and both teams entered arbitration.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn had been optimistic that the arbitration would not disrupt plans for the Fury fight after months of lengthy negotiations.

"That's a problem and a question really for Top Rank, and Bob Arum," Hearn told Sky Sports in February.

"We've been assured by them, that's not going to be an issue in making this fight.

"That's a Fury problem, a Team Fury problem. We're confident that it won't impact our fight, or the announcement."

Frank Warren, Fury's UK promoter, had told Sky Sports in February: "We don't believe it will affect the fight."