Deontay Wilder's team stay silent amid reports the American's arbitration ruling could prevent Joshua vs Fury fight

Deontay Wilder's team have remained silent amid reports that Tyson Fury has been ordered by a court to face the American before an undisputed world title fight against Anthony Joshua.
Fury had announced on Sunday that his massive summer heavyweight showdown with Joshua would take place in Saudi Arabia on August 14.
But the WBC champion has been locked in an arbitration with Wilder after failing to agree a third bout and according to media reports, judge Daniel Weinstein has ruled that Fury must fight the Alabama man again by September this year.
Wilder's team and Bob Arum, Fury's US promoter, declined to comment.
Fury stopped Wilder last February to claim the WBC title, but a contracted third fight failed to materialise after it was delayed until the end of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and both teams entered arbitration.
Trending
- Kane tells Tottenham he wants to leave
- AJ vs Fury in doubt? | Team Wilder stay silent
- Sancho's star form and Southgate's conundrum
- Harry Kane: The Sky pundits on his future
- Pep vows to be 'cold' with CL final selection
- Race for Europe: Who needs what in final week?
- PL predictions: Chelsea to gain revenge on Leicester
- Logan Paul: I'm nervous for grandad Mayweather!
- Monaco: The allure of F1's ultimate spectacle
- Greenwood: It has all come together
Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn had been optimistic that the arbitration would not disrupt plans for the Fury fight after months of lengthy negotiations.
"That's a problem and a question really for Top Rank, and Bob Arum," Hearn told Sky Sports in February.
"We've been assured by them, that's not going to be an issue in making this fight.
"That's a Fury problem, a Team Fury problem. We're confident that it won't impact our fight, or the announcement."
Frank Warren, Fury's UK promoter, had told Sky Sports in February: "We don't believe it will affect the fight."