LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast: Ben Davison and Gary Logan discuss Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez

Thursday 20 May 2021 08:26, UK

Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez previewed by Ben Davison and Gary Logan.

The podcast includes:

Also See:

  • Ben says if Josh follows their plan he can knockout Ramirez
  • Ben also gave his side of the Billy Joe Saunders corner retirement
  • Gary Logan believes Joshua Buatsi learnt little from facing an overmatched Daniel Dos Santos
  • Gary feels Dalton Smith needs to be tested against someone like Ohara Davies

