LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast: Ben Davison and Gary Logan discuss Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez

Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez previewed by Ben Davison and Gary Logan.
The podcast includes:
- Ben says if Josh follows their plan he can knockout Ramirez
- Ben also gave his side of the Billy Joe Saunders corner retirement
- Gary Logan believes Joshua Buatsi learnt little from facing an overmatched Daniel Dos Santos
- Gary feels Dalton Smith needs to be tested against someone like Ohara Davies
