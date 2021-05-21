Josh Taylor delivers a fiery message to Jose Ramirez at the face-off before undisputed world title fight

Josh Taylor delivered a fiery message to Jose Ramirez as the rival champions went head to head before their undisputed world super-lightweight title fight.

Scotland's WBA and IBF champion will attempt to rip away Ramirez's WBA and WBO titles in Saturday's fight in Las Vegas, and Taylor issued a passionate challenge as they faced off after the press conference.

Taylor had earlier voiced his respect for the fellow unbeaten belt holder, but admitted that he would be seeking a punishing stoppage victory.

"I respect every fighter that jumps in the ring," said Taylor. "You don't become a unified champion out of anywhere. You have to be a great fighter.

"I highly respect him. He is a great fighter and a great person, but on Saturday night, as soon as that bell rings, all that goes out the window.

Image: Taylor and Ramirez will fight for all four world titles

"This fight means the world to me. Puts my name in the history books as one of the [best] Scottish fighters in history. That's why I have trained so hard for this fight. I dedicated my whole life to the sport.

"This is a pure boxing fight. I'm confident I'm getting the KO on Saturday."

Ramirez, who is also targeting an historic triumph, is confident that he can produce an emphatic victory over Taylor.

"This has been a great training camp. I'm very motivated. It will be an honour and a blessing to make history as the first Mexican undisputed champion," said Ramirez.

"I believe a fighter like Taylor will bring out the best in me. He is a technical fighter, and when you face a fighter like that, you see everything clearly.

"You will see all the small things that I have worked on and that will show the experience I have as a fighter. You will see all my skills, and I will put on a show against a great fighter."