Anthony Joshua could return to Wembley for Oleksandr Usyk fight after undisputed world title clash with Tyson Fury fell apart

Anthony Joshua's deadline to save the Tyson Fury fight is set to expire and Wembley could be the venue for a mandatory WBO title defence against Oleksandr Usyk this summer.

The WBA, IBF and WBO champion was set a 48-hour deadline by the WBO on Wednesday to salvage a planned undisputed world title fight with Fury, or Joshua would have to fulfil a defence against Usyk.

Deontay Wilder is unwilling to reach a compromise after an arbitration court ruled that he will receive a third fight against Fury, which is expected to be held in Las Vegas in July, while Joshua could return to the national stadium.

Wembley stadium is a possible venue for Joshua's next fight

"WBO has to issue the official enforcement for the mandatory today," Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk told Sky Sports.

"According to my knowledge, AJ is ready to take the challenge.

"It may happen anywhere including Wembley, but yet no serious venue commitments have been made."

Krassyuk had previously told Sky Sports that the fight would take place in August at "most likely a big open-air venue in the UK".

Anthony Joshua must solve a bewildering mystery - how to beat Oleksandr Usyk - to save an undisputed world title fight.

Bob Arum, Fury's US promoter, confirmed that Wilder would not agree a 'step aside' deal to allow the Joshua fight to go ahead.

Arum told Boxing Social: "No, there's no chance that he [Wilder] will step aside. He doesn't want to step aside, except for a totally preposterous number.

"The judge said he had a right to a rematch and we're going to go ahead with it."

Joshua had vented his frustration at Fury after being denied a proposed showdown in Saudi Arabia on August 14.

Joshua's last fight at Wembley Stadium was a win over Alexander Povetkin in 2018

"Tyson Fury the world now see you for the fraud you are," he tweeted.

"You've let boxing down! You lied to the fans and led them on.

"Used my name for clout not a fight. Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly."