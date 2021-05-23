Tyson Fury vows to smash Deontay Wilder after signing the contract for a trilogy fight

Tyson Fury has vowed to 'smash' Deontay Wilder after signing the contract for a third world heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas on July 24.

Britain's WBC champion was ordered by an arbitration court to face Wilder next, disrupting plans for an undisputed world title clash against Anthony Joshua, and Fury has now officially agreed a trilogy fight.

Fury had stopped Wilder in the seventh round to claim the WBC belt last February, but the Alabama man activated a clause for a return bout and they will resume their heated rivalry this summer.

Image: Fury has vowed to inflict another stoppage defeat on the American

"Wilder, this contract is signed," told Top Rank, his American promotional team.

"You're getting smashed. When I say smashed, I mean smash, smash, smash, bang.

"You're getting knocked out. End of. One round, you're going. I've got your soul, your mojo, everything."

Unified champion Joshua must overcome Oleksandr Usyk to preserve a proposed fight against Fury to decide the world's No 1 heavyweight.

The WBO have ordered Joshua to defend his belt against mandatory challenger Usyk, issuing a 10-day period to strike a deal before purse bids are called.

"According to my knowledge, AJ is ready to take the challenge," Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk had told Sky Sports.

"It may happen anywhere including Wembley, but yet no serious venue commitments have been made."

The Usyk fight is expected to be staged in August, with Joshua and Fury's promoters hoping to reschedule the undisputed world title fight in December.