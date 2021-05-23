Sam Eggington defeats Carlos Molina by unanimous decision to claim WBC silver middleweight title

Sam Eggington sealed a hard-fought points victory over Carlos Molina to secure the WBC silver middleweight title in Coventry.
The former British and European welterweight champion marked his arrival in a new division with a punishing battle against Molina as he earned a unanimous decision victory with scores of 116-112, 119-109 and 117-111.
Eggington was unable to become the first man to halt the Mexican, who previously held the IBF super-welterweight title, but the 27-year-old did propel himself up the WBC rankings.
"I knew Mexicans were tough, but that was a good solid test for me," said Eggington.
"He was experienced and knew how to shrug things off.
"The win really puts me up there in the WBC rankings. I know I'm getting very close to a world title shot now.
"I'm happy to box at middleweight or super-welter, wherever and whenever the best opportunities present themselves."
On the undercard, Stevie McKenna further enhanced his growing reputation with a first-round knockout victory.
The Irishman, who recently sparred with undisputed world champion Josh Taylor, has now won all of his eight pro fights by stoppage.
Heavyweight Tommy Welch, son of former world title challenger Scott Welch, also had a stoppage win in the opening round after he dropped Dmitrij Kalinovskij three times.