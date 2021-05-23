Sam Eggington defeats Carlos Molina by unanimous decision to claim WBC silver middleweight title

Sam Eggington sealed a hard-fought points victory over Carlos Molina to secure the WBC silver middleweight title in Coventry.

The former British and European welterweight champion marked his arrival in a new division with a punishing battle against Molina as he earned a unanimous decision victory with scores of 116-112, 119-109 and 117-111.

Eggington was unable to become the first man to halt the Mexican, who previously held the IBF super-welterweight title, but the 27-year-old did propel himself up the WBC rankings.

Image: Eggington's constant aggression earned a points win

"I knew Mexicans were tough, but that was a good solid test for me," said Eggington.

"He was experienced and knew how to shrug things off.

"The win really puts me up there in the WBC rankings. I know I'm getting very close to a world title shot now.

Image: The 27-year-old has joined the WBC's top contenders

"I'm happy to box at middleweight or super-welter, wherever and whenever the best opportunities present themselves."

On the undercard, Stevie McKenna further enhanced his growing reputation with a first-round knockout victory.

The Irishman, who recently sparred with undisputed world champion Josh Taylor, has now won all of his eight pro fights by stoppage.

Image: Stevie McKenna added another knockout victory

Heavyweight Tommy Welch, son of former world title challenger Scott Welch, also had a stoppage win in the opening round after he dropped Dmitrij Kalinovskij three times.