George Floyd's murder meant that the hardest conversations have finally started, says Natasha Jonas

Natasha Jonas says the "hardest conversations" have finally started following George Floyd's murder, but insists more awareness is needed to stop racial inequality.

Jonas believes that issues relating to race are being discussed more openly, a year after Floyd's death in Minneapolis, although she has questioned why more progress has not been made in recent years.

The world title challenger was among the first women to compete in Olympic boxing, but she feels that advancements in gender equality were not matched by positive steps towards resolving racial issues.

"I think some of the hardest conversations to have are the ones we need to have the most, and they are the most uncomfortable," Jonas told Sky Sports.

"I'm not saying it's moved on, it's progressed, it's got better, but we're at the start of that conversation and no matter how uncomfortable or whatever it is, it needs to be had, because it's in moments like that. You go back in history and people are quoting history, and you see, and it's sad that we're this far along in time and we're still having the same issues. It shouldn't be like that.

"We talk about in sport, progressing and moving forward, and women's boxing and how it's come on in such a short space of time in the UK, and then there's issues like race that haven't. There's a disparity that needs to be spoken about and worked out."

Jonas admits education is required to create a greater understanding of all forms of discrimination.

"I think there should be more listening and awareness," said Jonas. "Sometimes it's hard to be empathetic to a situation that you've never experienced, or you've never come across. But if people are telling you that it's there, then it's there.

"I don't need to see signs or certain political parties to know that I'm not really welcome.

"It can be in the form of an application that just discourages me, it can be a word, it can be a look and that's all that you need.

"You have to be aware that it's there."