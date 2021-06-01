Jake Paul to make boxing return against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul will step back inside the boxing ring to face Tyron Woodley, a former UFC champion, on August 28.

Logan Paul is meeting Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition contest on Sunday night in Miami, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The brothers, social media superstars who initially boxed fellow YouTubers, have transitioned into facing some of the world's top fighters.

Jake Paul's boxing match with MMA fighter Woodley is the next step after Logan shares a ring with all-time great Mayweather.

Jake Paul said: "I have a list of people I plan on knocking out and as I enter my fourth pro fight, I am excited to cross the first one off the list by challenging myself against Woodley, a five-time UFC champion known for his knockout power.

"Tyron ran his mouth a little too much in the locker room when I knocked out his best friend Ben and earned himself a top spot on [my list].

"Tyron's a seasoned striker who has fought the best MMA fighters in the world but will be dropped by a Disney teen star in two rounds.

"Maybe this time [UFC president] Dana White will actually be a man of his word and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success.

"Influencer vs MMA….let's get it on."

Jake Paul has won all three of his pro boxing matches - he has knocked out fellow online star AnEsonGib, basketball player Nate Robinson and MMA fighter Ben Askren.

Woodley, his next opponent, is a gym-mate of Askren's.

Woodley won the UFC welterweight (170lbs) championship during his 27-fight career but lost his most recent four fights, and is now 39.

Is Conor McGregor next?

"I think we both are on a road to each other," Jake Paul previously said.

"You know he wants another boxing fight, he wants to fight Manny Pacquiao - he would get toasted. He just keeps on taking Ls (losses).

"I think him fighting me would not only be his money fight, but it would technically be the 'easiest' challenge right?

"I think fighting Jake Paul would probably be easier than fighting Manny Pacquiao and it would be just as big, and I think we're a lot closer to a Jake Paul-Conor McGregor fight than anyone thinks - I think it could happen in the next 24 months."