Tommy Fury on Jake Paul: 'If he gets in the ring with me it will be dangerous for him'

Tommy Fury has warned Jake Paul that "calling my name is the wrong move for him" – but would welcome settling their differences inside the ring.

A social media spat erupted between the younger brother of Tyson Fury, who found fame on Love Island, and the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Jake Paul makes his ring return on August 28 against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley - his brother Logan Paul faces Floyd Mayweather on Sunday at midnight, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"If he gets in the ring with me it will be dangerous for him," said Tommy Fury ahead of his own fight on Saturday night, on the undercard to Daniel Dubois' heavyweight comeback.

"If he keeps fighting these clowns? Then it won't be dangerous.

"He is a very cunning man, a very smart man.

"If there was any [chance] of Woodley beating Jake, then that contract wouldn't have been signed. Why would Jake put himself in a situation where he gets knocked out?

"You will see another Jake Paul victory.

"He's not going to fight anybody who puts a test up because he doesn't need to.

"Why would he get his teeth knocked in? He's not stupid.

"If the fight comes, then I will take it with both hands because it's easy money.

"Why is Floyd fighting his brother Logan? Because it is easy money.

"I've got my own career, my own path to take, my own journey to follow. If he comes into that, of course I would take it. I would butcher him for nothing.

"Calling my name is the wrong move for him."

Jake Paul has knocked out fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, basketball player Nate Robinson and MMA fighter Ben Askren so far, while Tommy Fury is unbeaten in five.

"The level I see Tommy at now is levels above [Jake]," said his promoter Frank Warren.

"If he wants the fight, we would do it. It's a no-brainer.

"The general public would buy into it and watch it.

"It's an exciting situation - the reason they talk about Tommy is because he has built a big following after his appearance on the reality TV show, and he is Tyson's brother.

"If it happens, brilliant.

"In the meantime he has to focus on fighting and not wait for that.

"But if Jake Paul comes along? Grab it in a heartbeat."

