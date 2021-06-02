Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul will allow knockouts but not include judges

Floyd Mayweather will step back into the ring against social media superstar Logan Paul on Sunday at midnight, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Wednesday 2 June 2021

Mayweather and Paul 2:34
The build-up to Floyd Mayweather's exhibition bout against Logan Paul got heated

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul's exhibition match could end in a knockout but will not include judges or an officially announced winner.

The Florida State Boxing Commission has confirmed the ruleset for the match on Sunday at midnight, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

  • No judges
  • No official winner read
  • Knockouts legal
  • KO up to ref discretion
  • No headgear
  • 12 oz. gloves
  • Eight 3-minute rounds

