Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Book the repeat of Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul on Sky Sports Box Office

Book the repeat at 10am on Monday for another chance to watch Floyd Mayweather's epic exhibition bout against social media sensation Logan Paul at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sky Sports Box Office

Monday 7 June 2021 05:57, UK

Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul
Image: Floyd Mayweather faced Logan Paul in an exhibition bout on Sky Sports Box Office

Floyd Mayweather collided with Logan Paul in a spectacular showdown at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami - book the repeat at 10am on Monday.

The boxing legend shared the ring with the social media sensation in their epic exhibition bout on Sunday night on Sky Sports Box Office.

Mayweather, who dominated the sport for decades while compiling a perfect 50-0 record, showcased his sublime skills against Paul, a YouTube star with over 20 million subscribers.

Sky customers: Buy Mayweather vs Logan Paul repeat
Non-Sky customers: Buy Mayweather vs Logan Paul repeat

Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather
Image: The social media sensation shared the ring with the boxing legend

On the undercard, former two-weight world champion Badou Jack clashed with unbeaten contender Dervin Colina.

Trending

Jarrett Hurd, a former unified world champion at super-welterweight, risked his title ambitions against Luis Arias.

NFL star Chad Johnson also battled Brian Maxwell in an exhibition bout.

Also See:

Watch Mayweather v Logan Paul repeat on Monday, from 10am on Sky Sports Box Office. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports