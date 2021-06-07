Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Book the repeat of Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul on Sky Sports Box Office

Floyd Mayweather collided with Logan Paul in a spectacular showdown at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami - book the repeat at 10am on Monday.

The boxing legend shared the ring with the social media sensation in their epic exhibition bout on Sunday night on Sky Sports Box Office.

Mayweather, who dominated the sport for decades while compiling a perfect 50-0 record, showcased his sublime skills against Paul, a YouTube star with over 20 million subscribers.

Sky customers: Buy Mayweather vs Logan Paul repeat

Non-Sky customers: Buy Mayweather vs Logan Paul repeat

Image: The social media sensation shared the ring with the boxing legend

On the undercard, former two-weight world champion Badou Jack clashed with unbeaten contender Dervin Colina.

Jarrett Hurd, a former unified world champion at super-welterweight, risked his title ambitions against Luis Arias.

NFL star Chad Johnson also battled Brian Maxwell in an exhibition bout.

Watch Mayweather v Logan Paul repeat on Monday, from 10am on Sky Sports Box Office. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.