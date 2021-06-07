Logan Paul avoids knockout from Floyd Mayweather as their extraordinary exhibition went the eight-round distance

Logan Paul was able to escape a knockout and drag Floyd Mayweather to the final bell in their surreal showdown in Miami on Sunday night.

Sky customers: Buy Mayweather vs Logan Paul repeat

Non-Sky customers: Buy Mayweather vs Logan Paul repeat

No official winner was announced, as per exhibition rules, but although a knockout was allowed it did not materialise.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul emerged with dignity from his bizarre clash against the all-time boxing great Mayweather, who retired with a perfect 50-0 record in 2017.

Mayweather, now 44, swung with hurtful intentions and landed his fair share but Paul was able to battle on.

The social media phenomenon, whose only previous boxing match was a loss to fellow YouTuber KSI, gained Mayweather's respect by the end when they mutually embraced.

Mayweather was content and relaxed enough to coast through the first round until, at the end, Paul wildly flurried in an attempt to land a clean shot.

None of his punches landed.

1:34 Floyd Mayweather admits he was surprised by the ability of Logan Paul

Paul, to his credit, was ambitious with the punches he threw but Mayweather evaded them easily, showing glimpses of what made him one of the greatest defensive fighters of all time.

Mayweather smiled when Paul landed an uppercut in the third round.

He responded by cracking home a left hook that Paul did well to withstand.

0:57 Logan Paul reacts to going the distance with Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather landed a left hook then a couple of right hands in the fourth round.

Paul carried a substantial height advantage plus was at least 35lbs heavier and that size was most valuable in helping to absorb some of Mayweather's attacks.

Mayweather spent the fifth round landing sharp and painful punches but Paul remained relatively composed and did well to battle through.

Paul was exhausted in the final three rounds but showed genuine toughness to take a few of Mayweather's punches, and to spoil the smaller man's skills, to survive until the final bell.

Mayweather had been angered in the build-up by Jake Paul, Logan's brother, who stole his hat but remained cool throughout Sunday night.

This exhibition match did not count towards Mayweather's exemplary professional record of 50 wins and no defeats.

Watch Mayweather v Logan Paul repeat on Monday, from 10am on Sky Sports Box Office. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.