Floyd Mayweather admits he was surprised after Logan Paul lasted the distance in exhibition bout

Floyd Mayweather says he was "surprised" by Logan Paul's boxing ability after the YouTube star reached the final bell in their exhibition bout in Miami.

The boxing legend landed a string of clean punches on the social media sensation, who bravely clung on to get through the eight rounds, with no winner announced as per exhibition rules at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Mayweather, who returned to the ring at the age of 44, voiced his respect for Logan Paul.

Image: The YouTube star withstood a string of punches from Mayweather

"I had fun. You've got to realise I'm not 21 anymore," he told Showtime Sport.

"But it's good to move around with these young guys. Test my skills. Just to have some fun.

"A great young fighter. Strong, tough. He's better than I thought he was.

"He's a tough, rough competitor. It was good action.

"I was surprised by him tonight. A good guy.

"Even though he doesn't have much experience, he knew how to use his weight and he knew how to tie me up tonight."

Logan Paul had exceeded expectations by avoiding a stoppage, with knockouts allowed under the terms for the bout.

"I don't want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again," he told Showtime Sport. "The fact that I'm in here, with one of the greatest boxers of all time proves that the odds can be beaten.

"I'm 'The Maverick', I go right when they go left. I'm the unorthodox one, I'm the independent one and everyone has it in them.

"Floyd Mayweather, it was an honour.

"This is one of the greatest moments of my life.

"You never know with this guy. I'm going to go home thinking, 'Did Floyd let me survive?'

"This is the coolest thing ever. I'm happy I made it out.

"He's tough to hit, he's always tough to hit and he's not even that old.

"Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul 2? I don't know, let me get a little better. Maybe I can end it next time."

Mayweather played down the possibility of an exhibition bout against Jake Paul following their infamous clash in Miami.

"Oh, we don't know what the future holds, but I'll talk it over with my team, and see where we go from there," he said.

"You've got to realise, I've been in this sport 25 years. I understand I'm not 21, I'm not 25, but I had fun tonight."

