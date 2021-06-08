Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk set to be staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Anthony Joshua's planned world heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk is set to be staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sky Sports News understands.

Britain's WBA, IBF and WBO champion has been holding talks about a fight against WBO mandatory challenger Usyk and the 62,000 seated venue has been picked as the preferred venue for the bout, which is expected to be scheduled in September.

Joshua had agreed to face Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last June, but the fight was switched to Wembley Arena last December due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Image: Joshua had planned to fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year

Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk told Sky Sports last week he was hoping to finalise the fight.

"We are waiting for King AJ's decision whether he is brave enough to get dethroned."

He had previously told Sky Sports: "There are no visible obstacles to the deal not to take place."

Joshua's proposed undisputed world title fight against Tyson Fury fell through last month, prompting the WBO to order the unified champion to fulfil a defence against Usyk.

The Ukrainian star has vowed to capture all the world heavyweight titles after becoming undisputed champion at cruiserweight.

Joshua was ringside for Usyk's last win, a points victory over Derek Chisora in October, before he retained his titles with a ninth-round knockout of Pulev in December.