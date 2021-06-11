Lewis Ritson vs Jeremias Ponce weigh-in featuring Alen Babic - watch a live stream here

Lewis Ritson will have a final face-off with Jeremias Ponce at the weigh-in for their IBF title final eliminator - and you can watch on our live stream!
Ritson will become mandatory challenger for Josh Taylor's IBF super-lightweight title if he can beat Ponce in Newcastle on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
Alen Babic, the popular Croatian heavyweight, makes his comeback against Damian Chambers.
'The Benwell Bomber' Joe Laws returns in his home city against Chris Adaway, his first fight since losing his unbeaten record.
Ellie Scotney, April Hunter and Solomon Dacres also continue their impressive rises.
Watch Lewis Ritson vs Jeremias Ponce, live on Sky Sports from 7pm.