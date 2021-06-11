Lewis Ritson welcomes Jeremias Ponce's KO prediction as he is primed for an 'explosive' night in Newcastle

Lewis Ritson vs Jeremias Ponce, Alen Babic's heavyweight return, Ellie Scotney and April Hunter in action, Sol Dacres' rise continues, Thomas Patrick Ward and Joe Laws also feature - Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Friday 11 June 2021 14:15, UK

Lewis Ritson
Image: Lewis Ritson faces Jeremias Ponce on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Lewis Ritson says Jeremias Ponce's knockout prediction is "music to my ears" as he is primed for an "explosive" night in Newcastle.

The 27-year-old weighed in at 139lbs 13oz for his IBF super-lightweight eliminator against Ponce, who came in at 139lbs 11oz, and the Argentine has vowed to end the fight inside the distance on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

But Ritson relishes the chance to showcase his destructive power to his hometown fans, with the winner becoming mandatory challenger for Scotland's undisputed champion Josh Taylor.

Lewis Ritson
Image: Ritson has welcomed an explosive encounter with Ponce

"Definitely need a new performance," Ritson told Sky Sports. "An explosive performance to get the fans talking again, the way they were a couple of fights ago.

"It's music to my ears really [Ponce's knockout prediction]. I want him to come forward, I want him to have a go. He's not going to have to find me very far. Let's hope he comes with that attitude on Saturday and we'll be happy.

Alen Babic
Image: Alen 'The Savage' Babic also returns against Damian Chambers

"I want the fans back in there, bouncing. That's what they're going to get, they're going to get a very good performance from Lewis Ritson."

Croatian contender Alen Babic also returns to action after shoulder surgery with a clash against Damian Chambers.

Thomas Patrick Ward risks his unbeaten record against Edy Valencia Mercado, while Joe Laws can put his first professional loss behind him when he takes on Chris Adaway.

Sol Dacres seeks his second victory at heavyweight against Alvaro Terrero and Cyrus Pattinson makes his pro debut versus Yoncho Markov.

Watch Lewis Ritson vs Jeremias Ponce on Saturday night, from 7pm live on Sky Sports.

