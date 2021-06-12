Alen 'The Savage' Babic defeats Damian Chambers by third-round knockout in Newcastle

Alen Babic inflicts a third-round knockout on Damian Chambers to bring up his seventh straight stoppage, while Joe Laws returns with a shutout points win, and Cyrus Pattinson stops Yoncho Markov in the second round

Saturday 12 June 2021 21:31, UK

Alen Babic vs Damian Chambers, Heaveyweight Contest. 12 June 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing 0:37
Alen Babic unloads a huge hook and knocks out Damian Chambers in the third round.

Alen Babic blasted aside Damian Chambers with a huge left hook as the Croatian contender added another knockout to his destructive record.

'The Savage' Babic produced a dramatic one-punch knockout of Chambers, sealing his seventh straight stoppage, as he returned to the ring following shoulder surgery.

Charging out from the opening bell, Babic staggered Chambers with a clubbing hook and the referee administered a count with only the ropes holding the Lancashire man up.

Alen Babic vs Damian Chambers, Heaveyweight Contest. 12 June 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Alen Babic interview after his win. 2:50
Alen Babic was as entertaining as ever as he addressed the Newcastle crowd after knocking out Damian Chambers in the third round.

Chambers stood firm in the second, countering with a decent combination, but Babic dramatically ended the fight in the next round.

With Chambers backing to the ropes, Babic uncorked a huge left hook to leave his opponent sagging.

Joe Laws
Image: Joe Laws sealed a shutout points win over Chris Adaway

Earlier in the evening, Joe Laws sealed a 60-54 points verdict over Chris Adaway in his first fight since losing his unbeaten record.

The 26-year-old was stopped by Rylan Charlton in October, but he showed no signs of hesitancy as he repeatedly caught Adaway with his right hand in their six-rounder.

Cyrus Pattinson also marked his pro debut with a ruthless second-round stoppage of Yoncho Markov.

Cyrus Pattinson vs Yoncho Markov, Welterweight Contest. 12 June 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Cyrus Pattinson knocks Markov to his knees. 1:36
Cyrus Pattinson wins on his pro debut with a second round stoppage of Yoncho Markov.

Pattinson twice floored his outgunned Bulgarian opponent with spiteful combinations and referee Victor Loughlin swiftly waved it off.

