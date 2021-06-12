Alen 'The Savage' Babic defeats Damian Chambers by third-round knockout in Newcastle

Alen Babic blasted aside Damian Chambers with a huge left hook as the Croatian contender added another knockout to his destructive record.

'The Savage' Babic produced a dramatic one-punch knockout of Chambers, sealing his seventh straight stoppage, as he returned to the ring following shoulder surgery.

Charging out from the opening bell, Babic staggered Chambers with a clubbing hook and the referee administered a count with only the ropes holding the Lancashire man up.

2:50 Alen Babic was as entertaining as ever as he addressed the Newcastle crowd after knocking out Damian Chambers in the third round.

Chambers stood firm in the second, countering with a decent combination, but Babic dramatically ended the fight in the next round.

With Chambers backing to the ropes, Babic uncorked a huge left hook to leave his opponent sagging.

Image: Joe Laws sealed a shutout points win over Chris Adaway

Earlier in the evening, Joe Laws sealed a 60-54 points verdict over Chris Adaway in his first fight since losing his unbeaten record.

The 26-year-old was stopped by Rylan Charlton in October, but he showed no signs of hesitancy as he repeatedly caught Adaway with his right hand in their six-rounder.

Cyrus Pattinson also marked his pro debut with a ruthless second-round stoppage of Yoncho Markov.

1:36 Cyrus Pattinson wins on his pro debut with a second round stoppage of Yoncho Markov.

Pattinson twice floored his outgunned Bulgarian opponent with spiteful combinations and referee Victor Loughlin swiftly waved it off.