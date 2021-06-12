Alen 'The Savage' Babic defeats Damian Chambers by third-round knockout in Newcastle

Alen Babic blasted aside Damian Chambers with a huge left hook as the Croatian contender added another knockout to his destructive record.
'The Savage' Babic produced a dramatic one-punch knockout of Chambers, sealing his seventh straight stoppage, as he returned to the ring following shoulder surgery.
Charging out from the opening bell, Babic staggered Chambers with a clubbing hook and the referee administered a count with only the ropes holding the Lancashire man up.
Chambers stood firm in the second, countering with a decent combination, but Babic dramatically ended the fight in the next round.
With Chambers backing to the ropes, Babic uncorked a huge left hook to leave his opponent sagging.
Earlier in the evening, Joe Laws sealed a 60-54 points verdict over Chris Adaway in his first fight since losing his unbeaten record.
The 26-year-old was stopped by Rylan Charlton in October, but he showed no signs of hesitancy as he repeatedly caught Adaway with his right hand in their six-rounder.
Cyrus Pattinson also marked his pro debut with a ruthless second-round stoppage of Yoncho Markov.
Pattinson twice floored his outgunned Bulgarian opponent with spiteful combinations and referee Victor Loughlin swiftly waved it off.