April Hunter defeats Klaudia Vigh on points to seal fourth professional victory

April Hunter sealed a stylish points win over Klaudia Vigh as she extended her perfect professional record in Newcastle.

The 26-year-old was a class above her Hungarian opponent, unloading crisp combinations from the opening bell as she earned a 40-37 verdict to secure her fourth straight victory.

Hunter had prepared by sparring with Savannah Marshall, the WBO middleweight champion, and a perfectly placed body shot hurt Vigh who stood firm until the final bell in the four-rounder.

Image: April Hunter celebrated victory in front of her hometown support

"To be honest, I think I got carried away in the first round," Hunter told Sky Sports.

"I'm learning on the job and I'm sparring world champions.

"It's all rounds in the bank."

On the Ritson-Ponce bill, heavyweight prospect Sol Dacres also added his second pro victory with a fourth-round stoppage win over Alvaro Terrero.

1:04 Solomon Dacres wins by fourth round stoppage against Alvaro Terrero.

Dacres sent the Spaniard wobbling back to the ropes with a flurry of punches, prompting referee Victor Loughlin to wave it off.

"I thought it was good, I didn't rush myself again," Dacres told Sky Sports.

"I took my time but the stoppage still came.

"Got the stoppage which is the icing on the cake."