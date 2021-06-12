April Hunter defeats Klaudia Vigh on points to seal fourth professional victory

April Hunter sealed a stylish points win over Klaudia Vigh as she extended her perfect professional record in Newcastle.
The 26-year-old was a class above her Hungarian opponent, unloading crisp combinations from the opening bell as she earned a 40-37 verdict to secure her fourth straight victory.
Hunter had prepared by sparring with Savannah Marshall, the WBO middleweight champion, and a perfectly placed body shot hurt Vigh who stood firm until the final bell in the four-rounder.
"To be honest, I think I got carried away in the first round," Hunter told Sky Sports.
"I'm learning on the job and I'm sparring world champions.
Trending
- Eriksen 'awake' and 'stable' in hospital after collapsing on pitch
- Merson's England XI: Sterling in, Grealish out
- Is this the new Mayweather?
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Levy on Kane future: We will do what is right for Spurs
- Euro 2020: Hosts, dates, teams, fixtures, format
- Modric wary of England despite 'arrogance'
- Subscribe to the Sky Sports Football Euros podcast
- England XI vs Croatia: Writers' verdicts
- England facing defeat as batting crumbles again
"It's all rounds in the bank."
On the Ritson-Ponce bill, heavyweight prospect Sol Dacres also added his second pro victory with a fourth-round stoppage win over Alvaro Terrero.
Dacres sent the Spaniard wobbling back to the ropes with a flurry of punches, prompting referee Victor Loughlin to wave it off.
"I thought it was good, I didn't rush myself again," Dacres told Sky Sports.
"I took my time but the stoppage still came.
"Got the stoppage which is the icing on the cake."