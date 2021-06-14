Josh Taylor will be ordered to face Jeremias Ponce after demolition job on Lewis Ritson

Josh Taylor will be ordered to fight Jeremias Ponce in the near future after the Argentine demolished Lewis Ritson to secure a clash with the undisputed world king.

Ponce's relentless onslaught forced Ritson to his knees on three occasions during a punishing 10th round stoppage on Saturday, which secured an IBF mandatory title fight against Taylor.

Scotland's unbeaten star is expected to face WBO mandatory challenger Jack Catterall in his next fight after he unified the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO world titles with a masterful points win over Jose Ramirez last month.

Image: Josh Taylor has claimed all the world super-lightweight titles

Taylor has talked about a potential super fight against Terence Crawford, the WBO welterweight champion who shares the same promotional team, Top Rank.

But if Taylor wants to retain his impressive array of titles in the 140lbs division, then Ponce must feature in his plans.

Promoter Frank Warren, who represents Catterall and Ponce, told Sky Sports. "We'll get to work on a fight with Josh Taylor and Jeremias Ponce when it gets ordered by the IBF.

"We also have Jack Catterall, who sits as Taylor's WBO mandatory, so if Josh is looking to hold on to his belts, he's got some tough challenges waiting for him."

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn, who had hoped to guide Ritson towards a world title fight, believes Taylor could be tempted up to welterweight, which contains the likes of Crawford, Errol Spence Jr and Manny Pacquiao.

Image: Jeremias Ponce stopped Lewis Ritson in the 10th round in Newcastle

Speaking ahead of Ritson vs Ponce, Hearn had told Sky Sports: "I think the problem with Josh Taylor now is he's got all these mandatories lined up, so next for him is the WBO title mandatory with Jack Catterall and then after that is going to be the winner of this fight.

"Josh Taylor is also looking, saying, 'I'm now undisputed, I want to not just cash in, but I want the legacy fight.' Is that moving up to welterweight to fight Terence Crawford, or another great fighter in the 147lb division?

"I think that he probably will do the Catterall fight, but then he may vacate after that, so this title would become vacant."

But Ponce has guaranteed himself an IBF title fight, whether against Taylor or a rival contender, and he would be willing to return to Britain after silencing Ritson's raucous support at the weekend.

"This fight has gone really well," Ponce told Sky Sports.

"I'm really happy and I'm really grateful for how things have turned out, so that wouldn't be a problem whatsoever."