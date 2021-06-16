Justis Huni stopped Paul Gallen in the 10th round to boost his reputation before he targets Olympic gold for Australia

Justis Huni boosted his reputation as Australia's gold medal hope after he stopped Rugby League star Paul Gallen in a high-profile heavyweight showdown.

The exciting 22-year-old, who will head to the Tokyo Olympics this summer, pounded Gallen to a halt in the 10th round to defend his Australian heavyweight title in Sydney.

Gallen, the former captain of Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, had pulled off a stunning knockout of former WBA champion Lucas Browne in April after switching to professional boxing, but the 39-year-old could not withstand Huni.

After being rocked by a right hand from Huni in the third round, Gallen was hurt again in the ninth, and he was floored heavily in the next before the fight was waved off.

Huni's promoter Dean Lonergan has previously told Sky Sports: "In my opinion, Justis is one of the world's most exciting heavyweight prospects. There's no doubt about that.

"At amateur level, if you have a look at Justis' achievements from State titles to Golden Gloves to National titles to international fights, this guy doesn't just go to compete, he wins gold all the way through.

"He's an unbelievable athlete and we can't wait to unleash him on the world stage."