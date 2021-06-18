Anthony Joshua's heavyweight protege Hosea Stewart to launch pro career with Wasserman boxing

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight protege Hosea Stewart is set to launch his professional career after signing for Wasserman Boxing.

The heavyweight prospect has received guidance from Joshua and was brought in as a sparring partner for Britain's unified world champion ahead of his knockout win over Kubrat Pulev last December.

Stewart has also worked closely with trainer Joby Clayton, who became an addition to Joshua's coaching staff before the rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in late 2019.

Describing how Joshua has inspired him, Stewart told Sky Sports: "There are a lot of similarities.

"We had the same background in terms of our neighbourhoods and the opportunities that surrounded us in our communities.

"It's good to see that he came from that background but has educated himself, and now has a good team around him.

"He is a good base to build off for other young people coming up.

"I can take a lot from AJ's journey and add it to my own."