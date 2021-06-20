Jermall Charlo retained his WBC middleweight title against Juan Macias Montiel then called out Gennadiy Golovkin

Vasiliy Lomachenko is live on Sky Sports in his comeback fight against Masayoshi Nakatani from Las Vegas next weekend

James Dielhenn

Sunday 20 June 2021

Jermall Charlo
Image: Jermall Charlo defended his WBC belt

Jermall Charlo easily outpointed Juan Macias Montiel in a WBC middleweight title defence on Saturday night in Texas before challenging Gennadiy Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Charlo won by unanimous decision in a one-sided fight in his home city of Houston before demanding the big-name duo come to face him next.

He is now undefeated in 32 fights - Golovkin holds the IBF belt in the same division while Canelo is WBA, WBC and WBO super-middleweight champion.

Jermall Charlo
Image: Jermall Charlo hopes to fight Golovkin

Charlo put in a dominant display and was only denied a stoppage victory by the bravery and guts of his challenger.

Montiel was battered and clearly hurt during a particularly dominant fifth round for Charlo, but never buckled.

A stoppage looked inevitable in the sixth when Charlo hammered Montiel at will but, somehow, he never went down.

Remarkably Montiel put up a good fight in the second half, opening a small cut above Charlo's eye, though he never threatened the inevitable result.

The judges scored the fight to the defending champion 120-108, 119-109 and 118-109.

Charlo said: "160 is my weight division. I want to unify. I want to get Golovkin in the ring. I want to get Canelo out here to Houston."

