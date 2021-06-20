Jermall Charlo retained his WBC middleweight title against Juan Macias Montiel then called out Gennadiy Golovkin

Jermall Charlo easily outpointed Juan Macias Montiel in a WBC middleweight title defence on Saturday night in Texas before challenging Gennadiy Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Charlo won by unanimous decision in a one-sided fight in his home city of Houston before demanding the big-name duo come to face him next.

He is now undefeated in 32 fights - Golovkin holds the IBF belt in the same division while Canelo is WBA, WBC and WBO super-middleweight champion.

Image: Jermall Charlo hopes to fight Golovkin

Charlo put in a dominant display and was only denied a stoppage victory by the bravery and guts of his challenger.

Montiel was battered and clearly hurt during a particularly dominant fifth round for Charlo, but never buckled.

A stoppage looked inevitable in the sixth when Charlo hammered Montiel at will but, somehow, he never went down.

Remarkably Montiel put up a good fight in the second half, opening a small cut above Charlo's eye, though he never threatened the inevitable result.

The judges scored the fight to the defending champion 120-108, 119-109 and 118-109.

Charlo said: "160 is my weight division. I want to unify. I want to get Golovkin in the ring. I want to get Canelo out here to Houston."