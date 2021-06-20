Jermall Charlo retained his WBC middleweight title against Juan Macias Montiel then called out Gennadiy Golovkin

Jermall Charlo easily outpointed Juan Macias Montiel in a WBC middleweight title defence on Saturday night in Texas before challenging Gennadiy Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.
Charlo won by unanimous decision in a one-sided fight in his home city of Houston before demanding the big-name duo come to face him next.
He is now undefeated in 32 fights - Golovkin holds the IBF belt in the same division while Canelo is WBA, WBC and WBO super-middleweight champion.
Charlo put in a dominant display and was only denied a stoppage victory by the bravery and guts of his challenger.
Montiel was battered and clearly hurt during a particularly dominant fifth round for Charlo, but never buckled.
Trending
- Last 16-qualification: Who needs what to reach knockouts?
- Southgate: I'm being realistic with my expectations of Sancho
- Euro 2020 fixtures, schedule, who has qualified for last 16?
- 'Monster' Inoue smashes his way to body shot KO
- Bale: Wales want to top group and play at Wembley
- Who starts where? Max vs Lewis headlines French GP grid
- Man Utd make improved Sancho bid
- Bucks snatch gruelling Game 7 in overtime
- McIlroy and DeChambeau race into US Open contention
- Is this the new Pacquiao?
A stoppage looked inevitable in the sixth when Charlo hammered Montiel at will but, somehow, he never went down.
Remarkably Montiel put up a good fight in the second half, opening a small cut above Charlo's eye, though he never threatened the inevitable result.
The judges scored the fight to the defending champion 120-108, 119-109 and 118-109.
Charlo said: "160 is my weight division. I want to unify. I want to get Golovkin in the ring. I want to get Canelo out here to Houston."Vasiliy Lomachenko is live on Sky Sports in his comeback fight against Masayoshi Nakatani from Las Vegas next weekend.