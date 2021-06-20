Julio Cesar Chavez Jr out-boxed and defeated by UFC legend Anderson Silva

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr lost again after being out-boxed by UFC legend Anderson Silva on Saturday night in Mexico.

The son of the Mexican all-time great slipped to his latest defeat in an increasingly bizarre set of late-career results against Silva, who successfully crossed over into the boxing ring from mixed martial arts.

Silva won a split decision after an eight-round fight during which Chavez Jr, in his 60th pro fight, badly tired.

Twenty-four hours earlier Chavez Jr had failed to weigh-in within his limit, incurring a $100,000 fine to the opponent who then beat him.

Silva, aged 46, boxed as a southpaw and, by the third round, was content to keep his hands by his hips and taunt the vastly more experienced Chavez Jr to engage.

Silva landed an uppercut in the fourth round, by which time Chavez Jr appeared to be struggling to make an impact.

By the sixth, the Brazilian visitor was routinely beating the Mexican to the punch.

Chavez Jr was bloodied in the final round - two out of three judges favoured Silva (77-75, 75-77, 77-75).

In recent years Chavez Jr drew the ire of his father at ringside when he oddly withdrew during his fight against Daniel Jacobs. He then lost to unknown contender Mario Abel Cazares in a homecoming to Mexico.

Silva had competed in two boxing matches before - he lost his debut in 1998 then won in 2005 - but is one of the greatest MMA champions of all-time.